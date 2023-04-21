Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF (XME) Worth $360.05K

On April 21, 2023 at 13:50:07 ET an unusually large $360.05K block of Put contracts in SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF (XME) was sold, with a strike price of $51.00 / share, expiring in 7 day(s) (on April 28, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.23 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.35th percentile of all recent large trades made in XME options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XME is 0.43%, an increase of 151.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.18% to 38,739K shares. The put/call ratio of XME is 1.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 966K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 70.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XME by 332.98% over the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 101.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XME by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Capital Wealth Planning holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 104.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XME by 99.97% over the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 70.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XME by 99.61% over the last quarter.

BOS Asset Management holds 18K shares.

