Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF (XME) Worth $252.63K

On April 21, 2023 at 13:49:52 ET an unusually large $252.63K block of Put contracts in SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF (XME) was sold, with a strike price of $52.50 / share, expiring in 0 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.16 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 86.12th percentile of all recent large trades made in XME options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XME is 0.43%, an increase of 151.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.18% to 38,739K shares. The put/call ratio of XME is 1.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Autumn Glory Partners holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 1,535K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XME by 74,046.99% over the last quarter.

Kingsview Wealth Management holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Confluence Investment Management holds 97K shares.

See all SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.