Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR(R) S&P(R) Homebuilders ETF (XHB) Worth $1,554.00K

On May 3, 2023 at 10:03:06 ET an unusually large $1,554.00K block of Put contracts in SPDR(R) S&P(R) Homebuilders ETF (XHB) was bought, with a strike price of $64.00 / share, expiring in 135 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.53 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in XHB options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR(R) S&P(R) Homebuilders ETF. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 6.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XHB is 0.20%, a decrease of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.41% to 14,494K shares. The put/call ratio of XHB is 2.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Castleark Management holds 132K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Mariner holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

James Investment Research holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XHB by 87,027.40% over the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHB by 24.09% over the last quarter.

Harbour Investments holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHB by 10.45% over the last quarter.

