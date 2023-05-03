Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR(R) S&P Regional Banking(SM) ETF (KRE) Worth $11,376.00K

On May 3, 2023 at 15:46:26 ET an unusually large $11,376.00K block of Put contracts in SPDR(R) S&P Regional Banking(SM) ETF (KRE) was sold, with a strike price of $62.00 / share, expiring in 44 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 11.94 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in KRE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR(R) S&P Regional Banking(SM) ETF. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRE is 0.44%, an increase of 107.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.31% to 56,818K shares. The put/call ratio of KRE is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Connable Office holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRE by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Capital Fund Management holds 278K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Patten & Patten holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRE by 73,562.08% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 217K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares, representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRE by 99.98% over the last quarter.

