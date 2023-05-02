Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF (KBE) Worth $422.79K

On May 2, 2023 at 11:51:59 ET an unusually large $422.79K block of Put contracts in SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF (KBE) was sold, with a strike price of $36.00 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.28 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.87th percentile of all recent large trades made in KBE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 8.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBE is 0.26%, an increase of 96.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.15% to 20,213K shares. The put/call ratio of KBE is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rothschild Investment holds 7K shares.

Garde Capital holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PKBIX - Payden holds 31K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 93K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing a decrease of 35.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBE by 36.88% over the last quarter.

Centaurus Financial holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 46.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBE by 99.82% over the last quarter.

