Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF (KBE) Worth $1,407.50K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:34:19 ET an unusually large $1,407.50K block of Put contracts in SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF (KBE) was sold, with a strike price of $42.00 / share, expiring in 275 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 17.66 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in KBE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 8.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBE is 0.23%, an increase of 81.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.82% to 20,486K shares. The put/call ratio of KBE is 1.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AlphaMark Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 61.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBE by 99.73% over the last quarter.

Quantitative Investment Management holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 141.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBE by 51.65% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 101K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 39.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBE by 37.53% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 38.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBE by 65.79% over the last quarter.

SOL Capital Management holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBE by 99.91% over the last quarter.

