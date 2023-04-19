Options
KBE

Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF (KBE) Worth $1,407.50K

April 19, 2023 — 05:19 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

On April 19, 2023 at 14:34:19 ET an unusually large $1,407.50K block of Put contracts in SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF (KBE) was sold, with a strike price of $42.00 / share, expiring in 275 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 17.66 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in KBE options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 8.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBE is 0.23%, an increase of 81.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.82% to 20,486K shares. KBE / SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of KBE is 1.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KBE / SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF Shares Held by Institutions

AlphaMark Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 61.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBE by 99.73% over the last quarter.

Quantitative Investment Management holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 141.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBE by 51.65% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 101K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 39.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBE by 37.53% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 38.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBE by 65.79% over the last quarter.

SOL Capital Management holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBE by 99.91% over the last quarter.

See all SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Options
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KBE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.