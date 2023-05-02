Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) Worth $290.18K

On May 2, 2023 at 14:45:07 ET an unusually large $290.18K block of Put contracts in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) was sold, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 262 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.18 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.05th percentile of all recent large trades made in XBI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 815 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XBI is 0.67%, an increase of 7.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.11% to 98,260K shares. The put/call ratio of XBI is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Diligent Investors holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 65.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XBI by 102.21% over the last quarter.

Lvm Capital Management holds 49K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XBI by 83,828.47% over the last quarter.

Janney Capital Management holds 203K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XBI by 93,509.48% over the last quarter.

Wolff Wiese Magana holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

