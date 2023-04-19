Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Worth $5,586.20K

On April 19, 2023 at 13:21:06 ET an unusually large $5,586.20K block of Put contracts in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was sold, with a strike price of $450.00 / share, expiring in 58 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.15 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.89th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3535 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. This is an increase of 202 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPY is 2.33%, a decrease of 30.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 660,273K shares. The put/call ratio of SPY is 2.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cypress Capital holds 61K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 99.91% over the last quarter.

MBA Advisors holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 67.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Castle Wealth Management holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Leisure Capital Management holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Searle holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 99.89% over the last quarter.

