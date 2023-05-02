Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Worth $3,947.75K

On May 2, 2023 at 10:54:11 ET an unusually large $3,947.75K block of Put contracts in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was sold, with a strike price of $392.00 / share, expiring in 80 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.10 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.89th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPY options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3538 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. This is an increase of 170 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPY is 2.69%, a decrease of 20.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 660,748K shares. The put/call ratio of SPY is 1.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kalos Management holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 18.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 21.58% over the last quarter.

Kula Investments holds 7K shares.

GFG Capital holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 89.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 392.84% over the last quarter.

Woodstock holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 5.86% over the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 88K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing a decrease of 16.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 12.86% over the last quarter.

