News & Insights

Options
SPY

Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Worth $3,230.40K

May 02, 2023 — 08:18 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

On May 2, 2023 at 15:20:07 ET an unusually large $3,230.40K block of Put contracts in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was bought, with a strike price of $465.00 / share, expiring in 45 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.50 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.31th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPY options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3538 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. This is an increase of 170 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPY is 2.69%, a decrease of 20.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 660,748K shares. SPY / SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SPY is 1.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPY / SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Shares Held by Institutions

Clear Street holds 4,400K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 3,475.48% over the last quarter.

MPS Loria Financial Planners holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 91,501.31% over the last quarter.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 82,806.99% over the last quarter.

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 100.00% over the last quarter.

WESCAP Management Group holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

See all SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Options
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.