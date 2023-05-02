Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Worth $3,230.40K

On May 2, 2023 at 15:20:07 ET an unusually large $3,230.40K block of Put contracts in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was bought, with a strike price of $465.00 / share, expiring in 45 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.50 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.31th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3538 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. This is an increase of 170 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPY is 2.69%, a decrease of 20.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 660,748K shares. The put/call ratio of SPY is 1.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clear Street holds 4,400K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 3,475.48% over the last quarter.

MPS Loria Financial Planners holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 91,501.31% over the last quarter.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 82,806.99% over the last quarter.

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 100.00% over the last quarter.

WESCAP Management Group holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

