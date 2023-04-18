Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Worth $3,070.80K

On April 18, 2023 at 15:25:45 ET an unusually large $3,070.80K block of Put contracts in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was bought, with a strike price of $465.00 / share, expiring in 59 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.61 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.29th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3538 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. This is an increase of 209 owner(s) or 6.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPY is 2.30%, a decrease of 31.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 660,389K shares. The put/call ratio of SPY is 2.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Cable Hill Partners holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 55.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Zurich Insurance Group holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 31.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 29.92% over the last quarter.

Syntegra Private Wealth Group holds 2K shares.

GenTrust holds 190K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 50.79% over the last quarter.

