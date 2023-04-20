Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Worth $25,971.30K

On April 20, 2023 at 14:40:05 ET an unusually large $25,971.30K block of Put contracts in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was bought, with a strike price of $700.00 / share, expiring in 610 day(s) (on December 20, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 15.68 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3537 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. This is an increase of 205 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPY is 2.38%, a decrease of 28.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 667,283K shares. The put/call ratio of SPY is 2.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 47.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 99.80% over the last quarter.

Park Edge Advisors holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ruedi Wealth Management holds 2K shares.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Capital Wealth Planning holds 57K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 52.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 99.95% over the last quarter.

