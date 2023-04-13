Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Worth $2,248.11K

On April 13, 2023 at 11:14:47 ET an unusually large $2,248.11K block of Put contracts in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was sold, with a strike price of $400.00 / share, expiring in 127 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.22 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.01th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3549 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. This is an increase of 222 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPY is 2.18%, a decrease of 34.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 661,226K shares. The put/call ratio of SPY is 2.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wedbush Securities holds 48K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Smart Money Group holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 45.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Kynikos Associates holds 71K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 52.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 81.91% over the last quarter.

Meridian Wealth Partners holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Forager Funds Management Pty holds 4K shares.

