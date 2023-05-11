Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Worth $1,286.60K

On May 11, 2023 at 16:12:27 ET an unusually large $1,286.60K block of Put contracts in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was bought, with a strike price of $392.00 / share, expiring in 71 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.98 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.48th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3528 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPY is 3.13%, a decrease of 7.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 663,060K shares. The put/call ratio of SPY is 1.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Optiver Holding B.V. holds 110,991K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,350K shares, representing an increase of 38.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 21.12% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 52,189K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,319K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 4.85% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 40,082K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,800K shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 68.58% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 32,827K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,370K shares, representing a decrease of 50.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 32.15% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 30,804K shares. No change in the last quarter.

