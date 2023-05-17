Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) Worth $9,187.50K

On May 17, 2023 at 15:48:08 ET an unusually large $9,187.50K block of Put contracts in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) was bought, with a strike price of $52.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.34 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in KRE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 14.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRE is 0.37%, an increase of 111.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 52.95% to 89,020K shares. The put/call ratio of KRE is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,295K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,729K shares, representing an increase of 30.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRE by 70.07% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,678K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,705K shares, representing an increase of 38.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRE by 71.98% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 7,650K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,450K shares, representing an increase of 28.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRE by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 5,162K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,740K shares, representing an increase of 27.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRE by 57.77% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3,004K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares, representing an increase of 80.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRE by 61.78% over the last quarter.

