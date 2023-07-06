Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) Worth $5,916.00K

On July 6, 2023 at 15:50:05 ET an unusually large $5,916.00K block of Put contracts in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) was sold, with a strike price of $61.00 / share, expiring in 197 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.89 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in KRE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 15.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRE is 0.35%, an increase of 58.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 63.67% to 89,139K shares. The put/call ratio of KRE is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,295K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,729K shares, representing an increase of 30.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRE by 70.07% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,678K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,705K shares, representing an increase of 38.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRE by 71.98% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 7,650K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,450K shares, representing an increase of 28.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRE by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 5,162K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,740K shares, representing an increase of 27.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRE by 9.28% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3,004K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares, representing an increase of 80.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRE by 219.85% over the last quarter.

