Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) Worth $4,900.01K

On August 21, 2023 at 11:39:45 ET an unusually large $4,900.01K block of Put contracts in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) was sold, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 116 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 13.14 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in KRE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRE is 0.33%, a decrease of 8.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 90,855K shares. The put/call ratio of KRE is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,124K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,295K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRE by 75.84% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,750K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,678K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRE by 74.39% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 7,003K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,650K shares, representing a decrease of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRE by 31.65% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,820K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832K shares, representing an increase of 68.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRE by 121.96% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,511K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares, representing an increase of 82.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRE by 43.94% over the last quarter.

