Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) Worth $549.08K

On May 16, 2023 at 10:57:00 ET an unusually large $549.08K block of Put contracts in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) was bought, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 122 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.04 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in XRT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Retail ETF. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRT is 0.19%, an increase of 50.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.90% to 30,394K shares. The put/call ratio of XRT is 2.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,209K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,809K shares, representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRT by 68.54% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 5,058K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,558K shares, representing an increase of 29.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRT by 65.63% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3,051K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1,760K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 1,500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares, representing an increase of 26.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRT by 1.01% over the last quarter.

