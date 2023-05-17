Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) Worth $12,225.00K

On May 17, 2023 at 14:02:09 ET an unusually large $12,225.00K block of Put contracts in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) was bought, with a strike price of $170.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.30 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.16th percentile of all recent large trades made in XOP options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 6.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOP is 0.44%, a decrease of 12.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.93% to 30,093K shares. The put/call ratio of XOP is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,734K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,615K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOP by 73.15% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,323K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,246K shares, representing a decrease of 27.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOP by 83.10% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 2,061K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,329K shares, representing a decrease of 61.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOP by 97.32% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,479K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares, representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOP by 58.18% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 1,105K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares, representing a decrease of 21.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOP by 79,193.37% over the last quarter.

