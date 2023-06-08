Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME) Worth $876.00K

On June 8, 2023 at 13:32:26 ET an unusually large $876.00K block of Put contracts in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME) was sold, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 589 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.37 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in XME options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 7.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XME is 0.52%, an increase of 42.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.43% to 38,805K shares. The put/call ratio of XME is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,059K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,479K shares, representing an increase of 38.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XME by 59.80% over the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 2,714K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,717K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,370K shares, representing a decrease of 38.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XME by 78.59% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,690K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 1,535K shares. No change in the last quarter.

