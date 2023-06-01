Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Worth $77.00K

On June 1, 2023 at 16:04:45 ET an unusually large $77.00K block of Put contracts in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) was bought, with a strike price of $89.00 / share, expiring in 50 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.32 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in JNK options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNK is 1.11%, a decrease of 0.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.40% to 97,512K shares. The put/call ratio of JNK is 2.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NTBAX - Navigator Tactical Fixed Income Fund Shares holds 6,825K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,569K shares, representing an increase of 33.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNK by 52.96% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 6,568K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,060K shares, representing a decrease of 68.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNK by 54.60% over the last quarter.

Northern Lights Fund Trust - Sierra Tactical Bond Fund Investor Class Shares holds 5,563K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,594K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,601K shares, representing a decrease of 21.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNK by 76.58% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 4,144K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,072K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNK by 66.24% over the last quarter.

