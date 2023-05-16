Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) Worth $277.50K

On May 16, 2023 at 09:37:45 ET an unusually large $277.50K block of Put contracts in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) was bought, with a strike price of $84.50 / share, expiring in 3 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.33 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.94th percentile of all recent large trades made in XBI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 795 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Biotech ETF. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XBI is 0.62%, an increase of 27.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.23% to 101,178K shares. The put/call ratio of XBI is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 12,413K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,033K shares, representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XBI by 76.24% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,534K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,699K shares, representing an increase of 64.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XBI by 71.15% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 6,266K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,491K shares, representing a decrease of 19.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XBI by 68.52% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,123K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,110K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XBI by 74.52% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 4,126K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 705K shares, representing an increase of 82.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XBI by 550,561.44% over the last quarter.

