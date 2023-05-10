Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR Euro Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ) Worth $368.42K

On May 10, 2023 at 09:32:38 ET an unusually large $368.42K block of Put contracts in SPDR Euro Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ) was sold, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 254 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.95 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in FEZ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR Euro Stoxx 50 ETF. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 24.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEZ is 0.44%, an increase of 86.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.53% to 34,406K shares. The put/call ratio of FEZ is 4.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,602K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 92.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEZ by 1,356.54% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,582K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,972K shares, representing an increase of 44.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEZ by 117.80% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,862K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,827K shares, representing a decrease of 33.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEZ by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 2,316K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 97.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEZ by 6,339.67% over the last quarter.

Soros Fund Management holds 1,375K shares.

