Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) Worth $514.38K

On April 28, 2023 at 10:11:20 ET an unusually large $514.38K block of Put contracts in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) was bought, with a strike price of $339.00 / share, expiring in 49 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.18 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.55th percentile of all recent large trades made in DIA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1023 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 7.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIA is 0.83%, an increase of 36.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 28,819K shares. The put/call ratio of DIA is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mattern Wealth Management holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 21.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIA by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIA by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Lowery Thomas holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 11.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIA by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 56.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIA by 134.12% over the last quarter.

Savant Capital holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIA by 99.91% over the last quarter.

