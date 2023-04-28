Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) Worth $472.14K

On April 28, 2023 at 10:11:20 ET an unusually large $472.14K block of Put contracts in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) was bought, with a strike price of $339.00 / share, expiring in 49 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 84.86th percentile of all recent large trades made in DIA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1023 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 7.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIA is 0.83%, an increase of 36.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 28,819K shares. The put/call ratio of DIA is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 242K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIA by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Banta Asset Management holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Howe & Rusling holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIA by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Verity Asset Management holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIA by 3.77% over the last quarter.

