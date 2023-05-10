Unusual Put Option Trade in Southwestern Energy (SWN) Worth $72.00K

On May 10, 2023 at 10:24:21 ET an unusually large $72.00K block of Put contracts in Southwestern Energy (SWN) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 37 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.66 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.99th percentile of all recent large trades made in SWN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 912 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwestern Energy. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWN is 0.40%, an increase of 1.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 1,049,315K shares. The put/call ratio of SWN is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.22% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southwestern Energy is 7.80. The forecasts range from a low of 3.77 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 63.22% from its latest reported closing price of 4.78.

The projected annual revenue for Southwestern Energy is 8,343MM, a decrease of 41.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 50,980K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,301K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 24.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 34,080K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,562K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 12.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,471K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,329K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 31,030K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,015K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 11.76% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,431K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,292K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing.

