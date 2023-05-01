Unusual Put Option Trade in SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Worth $80.00K

On May 1, 2023 at 09:35:35 ET an unusually large $80.00K block of Put contracts in SoFi Technologies (SOFI) was sold, with a strike price of $6.00 / share, expiring in 18 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.26 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.36th percentile of all recent large trades made in SOFI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 680 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoFi Technologies. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOFI is 0.24%, an increase of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.89% to 348,257K shares. The put/call ratio of SOFI is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.93% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SoFi Technologies is $8.03. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.93% from its latest reported closing price of $6.23.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SoFi Technologies is $2,083MM, an increase of 37.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sandy Spring Bank holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 100.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 74.23% over the last quarter.

SCHM - Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,176K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,112K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 38.93% over the last quarter.

PBSM - Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 18.85% over the last quarter.

Alliance Wealth Advisors holds 122K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Stifel Financial holds 227K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 99.98% over the last quarter.

SoFi Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The Company offers financial services platform for borrowing, saving, spending, and investing. SoFi Technologies serves customers in the United States.

See all SoFi Technologies regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.