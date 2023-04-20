Unusual Put Option Trade in SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Worth $69.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 14:55:18 ET an unusually large $69.00K block of Put contracts in SoFi Technologies (SOFI) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 239 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.01 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 78.86th percentile of all recent large trades made in SOFI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 675 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoFi Technologies. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOFI is 0.24%, an increase of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.94% to 350,266K shares. The put/call ratio of SOFI is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.11% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for SoFi Technologies is $8.03. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.11% from its latest reported closing price of $6.08.

The projected annual revenue for SoFi Technologies is $2,083MM, an increase of 37.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trexquant Investment holds 898K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 744K shares, representing an increase of 17.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Dudley Capital Management holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

American Portfolios Advisors holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 9.68% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 776K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares, representing an increase of 62.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 151.51% over the last quarter.

Fmr holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

SoFi Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The Company offers financial services platform for borrowing, saving, spending, and investing. SoFi Technologies serves customers in the United States.

