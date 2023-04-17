Unusual Put Option Trade in SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Worth $260.00K

On April 17, 2023 at 10:29:12 ET an unusually large $260.00K block of Put contracts in SoFi Technologies (SOFI) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 60 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.77 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SOFI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 678 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoFi Technologies. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOFI is 0.23%, an increase of 0.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.60% to 349,028K shares. The put/call ratio of SOFI is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.68% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for SoFi Technologies is $8.03. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.68% from its latest reported closing price of $5.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SoFi Technologies is $2,083MM, an increase of 37.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perigon Wealth Management holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Savior holds 236K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 129,328.99% over the last quarter.

LGOAX - Miller Opportunity Trust holds 4,500K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 58K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 11,391K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SoFi Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The Company offers financial services platform for borrowing, saving, spending, and investing. SoFi Technologies serves customers in the United States.

See all SoFi Technologies regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.