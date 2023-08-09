Unusual Put Option Trade in Snowflake Inc - (SNOW) Worth $1,262.50K

On August 9, 2023 at 15:40:27 ET an unusually large $1,262.50K block of Put contracts in Snowflake Inc - (SNOW) was bought, with a strike price of $180.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on August 11, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.54 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.23th percentile of all recent large trades made in SNOW options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snowflake Inc -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNOW is 0.70%, a decrease of 6.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 246,206K shares. The put/call ratio of SNOW is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.60% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Snowflake Inc - is 204.17. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.60% from its latest reported closing price of 156.33.

The projected annual revenue for Snowflake Inc - is 3,066MM, an increase of 48.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altimeter Capital Management holds 15,369K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 13,634K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,559K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,528K shares, representing an increase of 32.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 49.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,460K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,271K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 7,400K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,194K shares, representing an increase of 16.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 35.13% over the last quarter.

Snowflake Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Snowflake Inc. is a cloud computing-based data warehousing company based in San Mateo, California. It was founded in July 2012 and was publicly launched in October 2014 after two years in stealth mode. The company's name was chosen as a tribute to the founders' love of winter sports.

Additional reading:

