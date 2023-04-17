Unusual Put Option Trade in Snapchat (SNAP) Worth $286.89K

On April 17, 2023 at 10:11:19 ET an unusually large $286.89K block of Put contracts in Snapchat (SNAP) was sold, with a strike price of $12.00 / share, expiring in 151 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.29 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SNAP options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 948 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snapchat. This is a decrease of 93 owner(s) or 8.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNAP is 0.29%, an increase of 25.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.36% to 732,047K shares. The put/call ratio of SNAP is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.23% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Snapchat is $10.56. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.23% from its latest reported closing price of $10.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Snapchat is $5,131MM, an increase of 11.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LGH - HCM Defender 500 Index ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 9.40% over the last quarter.

TDEAX - Touchstone Dynamic Equity Fund A holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 26.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 18.19% over the last quarter.

Schubert holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 92.31%.

TECB - iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF holds 60K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 11.45% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 8,238K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,388K shares, representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Snap Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Snap Inc. is a camera company. Snap believes that reinventing the camera represents its greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. The company contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

See all Snapchat regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.