Unusual Put Option Trade in Snapchat (SNAP) Worth $152.50K

On April 17, 2023 at 10:35:24 ET an unusually large $152.50K block of Put contracts in Snapchat (SNAP) was sold, with a strike price of $12.00 / share, expiring in 151 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.95 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.58th percentile of all recent large trades made in SNAP options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 948 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snapchat. This is a decrease of 93 owner(s) or 8.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNAP is 0.29%, an increase of 25.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.36% to 732,047K shares. The put/call ratio of SNAP is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.23% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Snapchat is $10.56. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.23% from its latest reported closing price of $10.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Snapchat is $5,131MM, an increase of 11.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WFIVX - Wilshire 5000 Index Fund Investment Class holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 17.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 25.25% over the last quarter.

Activest Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 258.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Advisors holds 246K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Assetmark holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 26,978K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,837K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 14.48% over the last quarter.

Snap Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Snap Inc. is a camera company. Snap believes that reinventing the camera represents its greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. The company contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

See all Snapchat regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.