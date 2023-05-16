Unusual Put Option Trade in SL Green Realty (SLG) Worth $428.91K

On May 16, 2023 at 15:46:43 ET an unusually large $428.91K block of Put contracts in SL Green Realty (SLG) was sold, with a strike price of $22.50 / share, expiring in 94 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.72 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.38th percentile of all recent large trades made in SLG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 637 funds or institutions reporting positions in SL Green Realty. This is an increase of 632 owner(s) or 12,640.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLG is 0.15%, an increase of 259.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7,005.81% to 54,665K shares. The put/call ratio of SLG is 3.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.34% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for SL Green Realty is 31.49. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 43.34% from its latest reported closing price of 21.97.

The projected annual revenue for SL Green Realty is 754MM, a decrease of 5.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,868K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,907K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,054K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares, representing an increase of 73.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 69.45% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,986K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 22.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,941K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 21.56% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,657K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 21.11% over the last quarter.

SL Green Realty Background Information

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

