Unusual Put Option Trade in SL Green Realty (SLG) Worth $2,488.41K

On April 3, 2023 at 09:46:54 ET an unusually large $2,488.41K block of Put contracts in SL Green Realty (SLG) was bought, with a strike price of $22.50 / share, expiring in 46 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.23 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in SLG options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.97% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for SL Green Realty is $35.51. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 50.97% from its latest reported closing price of $23.52.

The projected annual revenue for SL Green Realty is $754MM, a decrease of 1.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 653 funds or institutions reporting positions in SL Green Realty. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 6.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLG is 0.20%, an increase of 3.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.59% to 56,006K shares. The put/call ratio of SLG is 3.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,868K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,907K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 2,080K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,093K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 25.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,986K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 22.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,941K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 21.56% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,657K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 21.11% over the last quarter.

SL Green Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

