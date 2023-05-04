Unusual Put Option Trade in SiTime (SITM) Worth $1,344.00K

On May 4, 2023 at 12:05:41 ET an unusually large $1,344.00K block of Put contracts in SiTime (SITM) was sold, with a strike price of $100.00 / share, expiring in 15 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 533 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiTime. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITM is 0.26%, an increase of 44.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.01% to 20,442K shares. The put/call ratio of SITM is 2.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.99% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SiTime is 143.82. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 34.99% from its latest reported closing price of 106.54.

The projected annual revenue for SiTime is 244MM, a decrease of 13.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,172K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,558K shares, representing a decrease of 32.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 761K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares, representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 24.25% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 588K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 87.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 444.93% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 588K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wasatch Advisors holds 558K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares, representing an increase of 12.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 42.82% over the last quarter.

SiTime Background Information

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Its programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry.

