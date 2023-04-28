Unusual Put Option Trade in Silvergate Capital Corp - (SI) Worth $3,870.00K

On April 28, 2023 at 15:23:21 ET an unusually large $3,870.00K block of Put contracts in Silvergate Capital Corp - (SI) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 21 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.80 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.99th percentile of all recent large trades made in SI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silvergate Capital Corp -. This is a decrease of 91 owner(s) or 16.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SI is 0.31%, an increase of 4.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.72% to 34,663K shares. The put/call ratio of SI is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 206.77% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silvergate Capital Corp - is $4.08. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 206.77% from its latest reported closing price of $1.33.

The projected annual revenue for Silvergate Capital Corp - is $330MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XTX Topco holds 24K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ameriprise Financial holds 642K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing an increase of 78.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SI by 0.87% over the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 40K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SI by 78.30% over the last quarter.

LGOAX - Miller Opportunity Trust holds 1,300K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing an increase of 82.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SI by 37.93% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 492K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares, representing an increase of 44.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SI by 61.10% over the last quarter.

Silvergate Capital Background Information

Silvergate Capital Corporation is a registered bank holding company for Silvergate Bank, headquartered in La Jolla, California. Silvergate Bank is a commercial bank that opened in 1988, has been profitable for 22 consecutive years, and has focused its strategy on creating the banking platform for innovators, especially in the digital currency industry, and developing product and service solutions addressing the needs of entrepreneurs. The Company's assets consist primarily of its investment in the Bank and the Company's primary activities are conducted through the Bank. The Company is subject to supervision by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the 'Federal Reserve'). The Bank is subject to supervision by the California Department of Business Oversight, Division of Financial Institutions and, as a Federal Reserve member bank, the Federal Reserve. The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

