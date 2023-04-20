Unusual Put Option Trade in Shopify Inc - (SHOP) Worth $535.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 11:02:29 ET an unusually large $535.00K block of Put contracts in Shopify Inc - (SHOP) was sold, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 428 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.92 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.32th percentile of all recent large trades made in SHOP options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shopify Inc -. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHOP is 0.61%, an increase of 44.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.72% to 935,364K shares. The put/call ratio of SHOP is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.87% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shopify Inc - is $49.97. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $85.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.87% from its latest reported closing price of $49.05.

The projected annual revenue for Shopify Inc - is $6,783MM, an increase of 21.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blueprint Investment Partners holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Legal & General Group holds 5,680K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,055K shares, representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 18.16% over the last quarter.

Axxcess Wealth Management holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 67.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 32.89% over the last quarter.

TPIF - Timothy Plan International ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ieq Capital holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shopify Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify powers over one million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, PepsiCo, Staples and many more.

