Unusual Put Option Trade in Shift4 Payments Inc - (FOUR) Worth $325.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 15:39:15 ET an unusually large $325.00K block of Put contracts in Shift4 Payments Inc - (FOUR) was bought, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 57 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.83 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.35th percentile of all recent large trades made in FOUR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments Inc -. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 6.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.35%, an increase of 16.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 77,569K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments Inc - is $78.54. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 25.48% from its latest reported closing price of $62.59.

The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments Inc - is $2,822MM, an increase of 41.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 71K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 16.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 43.10% over the last quarter.

GPSCX - Victory RS Small Cap Equity Fund holds 40K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 26.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 79.88% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management holds 534K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

HSPGX - Emerald Growth Fund holds 236K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing an increase of 18.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 57.55% over the last quarter.

Asset Management One Co. holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Shift4 Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

