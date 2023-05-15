Unusual Put Option Trade in Seritage Growth Properties - (SRG) Worth $162.50K

On May 15, 2023 at 11:36:05 ET an unusually large $162.50K block of Put contracts in Seritage Growth Properties - (SRG) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 613 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.49 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.98th percentile of all recent large trades made in SRG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seritage Growth Properties -. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRG is 0.27%, an increase of 171.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 29,468K shares. The put/call ratio of SRG is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 5,532K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,383K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRG by 20.42% over the last quarter.

HWSIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 1,716K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRG by 12.51% over the last quarter.

FourWorld Capital Management holds 1,690K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,622K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares, representing an increase of 26.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRG by 41.36% over the last quarter.

AVFIX - American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,108K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Background Information

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 158 wholly-owned properties and 25 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 26.5 million square feet of space across 41 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create long-term value for shareholders by realizing the value of the Company's portfolio through re-leasing, redevelopment, formation of strategic partnerships or other bespoke solutions.

