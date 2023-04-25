Unusual Put Option Trade in SelectQuote (SLQT) Worth $416.36K

On April 25, 2023 at 11:06:56 ET an unusually large $416.36K block of Put contracts in SelectQuote (SLQT) was bought, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 24 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in SelectQuote. This is a decrease of 61 owner(s) or 18.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLQT is 0.31%, an increase of 24.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.83% to 87,575K shares. The put/call ratio of SLQT is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.46% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SelectQuote is $2.55. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 42.46% from its latest reported closing price of $1.79.

The projected annual revenue for SelectQuote is $924MM, an increase of 3.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Advisers holds 228K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments holds 114K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing a decrease of 125.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLQT by 58.61% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Index Portfolio Class I holds 39K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FISVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund holds 100K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLQT by 13.28% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,087K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SelectQuote Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote’s success: a force of more than 1,500 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans.

