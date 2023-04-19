Unusual Put Option Trade in SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Worth $694.43K

On April 19, 2023 at 12:19:44 ET an unusually large $694.43K block of Put contracts in SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) was sold, with a strike price of $55.00 / share, expiring in 149 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.05 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.18th percentile of all recent large trades made in SEAS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in SeaWorld Entertainment. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEAS is 0.41%, an increase of 0.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.70% to 73,545K shares. The put/call ratio of SEAS is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SeaWorld Entertainment is $78.67. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 41.16% from its latest reported closing price of $55.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SeaWorld Entertainment is $1,805MM, an increase of 4.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEAS by 4.16% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Core Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TSGUX - Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEAS by 11.23% over the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 354K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing a decrease of 23.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEAS by 15.69% over the last quarter.

BKSE - BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEAS by 7.07% over the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 36,000 animals in need over the last 55 years. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its 55-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

See all SeaWorld Entertainment regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.