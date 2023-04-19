Unusual Put Option Trade in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Worth $260.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:08:43 ET an unusually large $260.00K block of Put contracts in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) was sold, with a strike price of $140.00 / share, expiring in 429 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 40.62 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SGEN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seattle Genetics. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGEN is 0.33%, a decrease of 12.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 195,266K shares. The put/call ratio of SGEN is 1.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seattle Genetics is $220.66. The forecasts range from a low of $158.57 to a high of $240.45. The average price target represents an increase of 7.64% from its latest reported closing price of $205.00.

The projected annual revenue for Seattle Genetics is $2,440MM, an increase of 24.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Metis Global Partners holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Yakira Capital Management holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 99.87% over the last quarter.

VFTNX - Vanguard FTSE Social Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 64K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 22.53% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 99.92% over the last quarter.

DFAU - Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 12.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Seagen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seagen Inc. is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union.

