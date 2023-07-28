Unusual Put Option Trade in Seagen (SGEN) Worth $2,100.00K

On July 27, 2023 at 09:59:46 ET an unusually large $2,100.00K block of Put contracts in Seagen (SGEN) was bought, with a strike price of $135.00 / share, expiring in 330 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.77 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SGEN options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seagen. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGEN is 0.47%, an increase of 37.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 196,481K shares. The put/call ratio of SGEN is 1.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.06% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seagen is 227.10. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $240.45. The average price target represents an increase of 18.06% from its latest reported closing price of 192.35.

The projected annual revenue for Seagen is 2,440MM, an increase of 18.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 46,914K shares representing 25.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,912K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 42.74% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,847K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,584K shares, representing a decrease of 11.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 35.18% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,269K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,260K shares, representing an increase of 40.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 158.18% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,829K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,881K shares, representing a decrease of 44.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 7.62% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,752K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,421K shares, representing a decrease of 54.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 33.00% over the last quarter.

Seagen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seagen Inc. is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union.

Key filings for this company:

