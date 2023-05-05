Unusual Put Option Trade in Sea Ltd - ADR (SE) Worth $553.12K

On May 5, 2023 at 10:28:56 ET an unusually large $553.12K block of Put contracts in Sea Ltd - ADR (SE) was bought, with a strike price of $80.00 / share, expiring in 42 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.43 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.69th percentile of all recent large trades made in SE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 949 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sea Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SE is 0.94%, a decrease of 8.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.22% to 390,315K shares. The put/call ratio of SE is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sea Ltd - ADR is 103.20. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $166.95. The average price target represents an increase of 35.79% from its latest reported closing price of 76.00.

The projected annual revenue for Sea Ltd - ADR is 14,267MM, an increase of 14.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 40,851K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,076K shares, representing an increase of 21.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SE by 8.76% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 35,286K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,266K shares, representing an increase of 25.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SE by 14.02% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 21,991K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,254K shares, representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SE by 41.64% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,461K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,328K shares, representing a decrease of 22.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SE by 26.32% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 15,036K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,554K shares, representing a decrease of 30.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SE by 28.15% over the last quarter.

Sea Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sea Limited is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Its mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. The Company operatse three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

