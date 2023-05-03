Unusual Put Option Trade in Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) Worth $29.36K

On May 3, 2023 at 11:17:50 ET an unusually large $29.36K block of Put contracts in Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) was bought, with a strike price of $53.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 712 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHP is 1.27%, a decrease of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 199,016K shares. The put/call ratio of SCHP is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AdvisorNet Financial holds 54K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHP by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Weik Capital Management holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHP by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Capital Investment Advisors holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 11.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHP by 90,584.38% over the last quarter.

Summit Global Investments holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHP by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Archetype Wealth Partners holds 27K shares.

See all Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.S. Tips ETF regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.