Unusual Put Option Trade in Schwab Charles (SCHW) Worth $427.00K

On April 21, 2023 at 10:24:22 ET an unusually large $427.00K block of Put contracts in Schwab Charles (SCHW) was bought, with a strike price of $47.50 / share, expiring in 273 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.81 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.03th percentile of all recent large trades made in SCHW options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2783 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schwab Charles. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHW is 0.75%, an increase of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.33% to 1,837,073K shares. The put/call ratio of SCHW is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schwab Charles is $76.49. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.64% from its latest reported closing price of $54.00.

The projected annual revenue for Schwab Charles is $23,757MM, an increase of 12.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDFIX - Fidelity Flex 500 Index Fund holds 123K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 13.82% over the last quarter.

Heartland Bank & Trust holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 28.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 65.02% over the last quarter.

Capital Advisors holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 38.07% over the last quarter.

VMCTX - Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 213K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 14.08% over the last quarter.

MFS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST II - MFS Blended Research Core Equity Portfolio Initial Class holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 13.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Schwab Charles Declares $0.25 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $54.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.34%, the lowest has been 0.67%, and the highest has been 2.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Charles Schwab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charles Schwab believes in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. The company has a history of challenging the status quo in its industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing its clients' goals with passion and integrity.

