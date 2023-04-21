Unusual Put Option Trade in Schlumberger (SLB) Worth $216.65K

On April 21, 2023 at 11:09:08 ET an unusually large $216.65K block of Put contracts in Schlumberger (SLB) was bought, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 210 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.90 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.78th percentile of all recent large trades made in SLB options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

There are 2457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schlumberger. This is an increase of 211 owner(s) or 9.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLB is 0.56%, an increase of 4.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 1,354,334K shares. The put/call ratio of SLB is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schlumberger is $65.52. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 26.07% from its latest reported closing price of $51.97.

The projected annual revenue for Schlumberger is $32,916MM, an increase of 17.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.02.

BPAIX - Boston Partners All-Cap Value Fund INSTITUTIONAL holds 273K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 24.15% over the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 159K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Chescapmanager holds 130K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 44.17% over the last quarter.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 26.33% over the last quarter.

PREIX - T. Rowe Price Equity Index 500 Fund holds 1,013K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 40.59% over the last quarter.

Schlumberger is the world's leading provider of technology and digital solutions for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the energy industry. With product sales and services in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 82,000 people as of the end of third quarter of 2020 who represent over 170 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industry's most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance sustainably. Schlumberger Limited has executive offices in Paris, Houston, London, and The Hague, and reported revenues of $32.92 billion in 2019.

