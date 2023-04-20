Unusual Put Option Trade in Samsara Inc - (IOT) Worth $164.97K

On April 20, 2023 at 14:59:31 ET an unusually large $164.97K block of Put contracts in Samsara Inc - (IOT) was bought, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 29 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.02 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in IOT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsara Inc -. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 21.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOT is 1.07%, a decrease of 1.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.47% to 127,647K shares. The put/call ratio of IOT is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.68% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Samsara Inc - is $22.44. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 1.68% from its latest reported closing price of $22.07.

The projected annual revenue for Samsara Inc - is $827MM, an increase of 26.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandywine Managers holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 75K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

NUSC - Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 16.75% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity U.S. Equity Central Fund holds 70K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harbor Capital Advisors holds 115K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Samsara Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Samsara’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations.

