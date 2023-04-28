Unusual Put Option Trade in salesforce.com (CRM) Worth $515.53K

On April 28, 2023 at 15:20:42 ET an unusually large $515.53K block of Put contracts in salesforce.com (CRM) was sold, with a strike price of $170.00 / share, expiring in 266 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.10 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CRM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3349 funds or institutions reporting positions in salesforce.com. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRM is 0.59%, a decrease of 14.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 860,299K shares. The put/call ratio of CRM is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for salesforce.com is $225.45. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.06% from its latest reported closing price of $195.94.

The projected annual revenue for salesforce.com is $34,736MM, an increase of 10.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Invesco Select Equity Income Managed Volatility Fund Service Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 14.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 2.13% over the last quarter.

SUSLX - Lazard US Sustainable Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 14.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander holds 240K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing a decrease of 11.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Dover Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Large Cap Index Portfolio holds 43K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Salesforce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers.

