Unusual Put Option Trade in salesforce.com (CRM) Worth $2,164.00K

On April 5, 2023 at 14:54:05 ET an unusually large $2,164.00K block of Put contracts in salesforce.com (CRM) was bought, with a strike price of $190.00 / share, expiring in 653 days (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.40 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.11 percentile of all recent large trades made in CRM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.28% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for salesforce.com is $223.39. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.28% from its latest reported closing price of $197.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for salesforce.com is $34,736MM, an increase of 10.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3307 funds or institutions reporting positions in salesforce.com. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRM is 0.58%, a decrease of 17.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 854,344K shares. The put/call ratio of CRM is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,880K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,207K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,293K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,387K shares, representing a decrease of 15.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 21.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,117K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,555K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 12.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,417K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,967K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 12.52% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 13,875K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,726K shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 9.36% over the last quarter.

Salesforce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.